Anderson is new Treasurer for Fremont County

Article Updated: October 7, 2020
Deputy County Treasurer Jim Anderson and office employee Traci Mitchell were at the opening of the Riverton Treasurer's Office two years ago. The office is currently closed due to budget and covid-19restrictions. (County Treasurer photos)

He lost to former Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic in the primary election two years ago, but good things come to people who wait. After Majdic resigned this month, Anderson, the Deputy Treasurer, applied for the job from the Fremont County Republican Central Committee, and Tuesday he was appointed to the post by the county commissioners.

Two other candidates proposed by the Central Committee, former County Assessor Eileen Oakley and accountant Gerald Yennie, both withdrew in favor of Anderson, who was also former Treasurer Scott Harnsberger’s deputy for years.

