Anderson is new Treasurer for Fremont County

He lost to former Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic in the primary election two years ago, but good things come to people who wait. After Majdic resigned this month, Anderson, the Deputy Treasurer, applied for the job from the Fremont County Republican Central Committee, and Tuesday he was appointed to the post by the county commissioners.

Two other candidates proposed by the Central Committee, former County Assessor Eileen Oakley and accountant Gerald Yennie, both withdrew in favor of Anderson, who was also former Treasurer Scott Harnsberger’s deputy for years.