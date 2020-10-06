Woman charged after her dogs attacked a man last week; Dogs were put down

Riverton Police said Tuesday that a 27-year-old female who’s dogs viciously attacked an elderly man out for a walk last Thursday on West Park has been cited for Dog at Large. According to the RPD, the dog at large citation covers vicious dog under state statute. The dogs were euthanized. The dogs reportedly had not been vaccinated for Rabies. The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory in Laramie will determine if the dogs carried the disease.

Advertisement

There was no report on the man’s condition. According to an RPD report, he suffered puncture wounds on both arms and both legs plus a laceration on his head during the attack and was taken to SageWest Riverton for emergency treatment.