William Irvin Crump, 95, of Lander, died on September 29, 2020. Bill was born on January 3, 1925 in El Paso, Texas. He was currently residing in the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness facility in Riverton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, during World War II.

Bill is survived by sons, Thomas Edward Crump of Sheridan, Wyoming, Robert Allen Crump of Rayong, Thailand, James Ronald Crump of Lander, Wyoming; and daughters, Sharon Ann Swann of Kihei, Hawaii, Sandra Sue Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cremation has taken place at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander, Wyoming. Services are pending.

