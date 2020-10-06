Two caught with drugs; Six Juveniles nabbed with alcohol

Arrests/Citations – 10-5 to 10-6 2020
Daniel Washington, 27, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
A citation was issued to a resident on Popo Agie Street for a biting dog. The victim’s little finger was bitten and treated.
Arrests/Citations – 10/2 to 10-5
Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Interference with Law Enforcement
A 12-year-old femalw was cited for Possession of Marijuana
Dalton Weil, 26, Lander, Cited for Use of a Controlled Substance
Five juveniles were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and released to their parents. They were aged 14, 15, 16 x 2, all males and a 16-year-old female
Arrests/Citations – 10-1 to 10-2
A 35-year-old woman was cited for abuse of a dog
Arrests/Citations – 9-30/10-1-2020
There were no arrests or citations issued on Wednesday.
Arrests/Citations – 9-29/9-30
There were no arrests or citations issued on Tuesday.
Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29
Ralph Higginbotham, 34, Lander Cited Open Liquor Container
Bronco Lonebear, 25, Lander, Cited Open Liquor Container
Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28
Charles Ariks, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Drug violations
Clyde Johnson, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Jason Underwood, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Nathanile Smith, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
A 17-year-old female of Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance
Stephen Pitt, 23, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 9/24 to 9/25
Caleb Engavo, 18,Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana
Destiny Saenz-Santos, 38, Lander, Arrested, LPD warrant
Coleman Stagner, 27,Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant
Jenna Ackerman,35, Lander, Cited for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Brett White, 36, Fort Washakie, Cited for Criminal Trespass, Pedestrian in Roadway, Resisting. Arrested. LPD Warrant.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.