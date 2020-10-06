Ten new local Covid-19 Cases confirmed Monday

Covid-19 infections in Fremont County continue to rise with 29 new cases reported from Friday through Monday, making a total of 117 total Active cases as of this morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Just two weeks ago, there were only 54 active cases. Ten new cases were reported on Monday.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases reached an all-time high in 10 of the last 13 days according to a report in the Casper Star-Tribune and the state’s 10-day average for new confirmed cases has broken records in 14 of the last 16 days as of Friday. According to the Star-Tribune, new confirmed cases outpace new recoveries to a degree previously unseen. Hospitalizations are also at an all time high.

There are currently six hospitalized patients in fremont County, three in Riverton and three in Lander according to the latest update from the Fremont County Covid-19 Task Force.

Fremont County’s total cases since March toral 803 with 91 more probable. There have been 672 recovered cases. Hot Springs County reports one active case, Washakie County reports nine active cases, There are 20 active cases in Sublette County and 52 active cases in Teton County.

Statewide, there are 1,304 Active Cases









The number of active Coronavirus cases in each county. Source: WDH