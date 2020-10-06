Oregon Sculptor of Truth Visits Lander

On Tuesday, October 13th from 4 to 6pm, Truth will be on display at Centennial Park in downtown Lander. The artist will be available to speak with citizens about this massive sculpture.

Artist, MacRae Wylde, has crafted a monument to truth in the form of a lacquered steel sculpture. Truth, winner of Best of the Gorge at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Oregon, will be installed in Vincennes, Indiana for the 1st City Public Sculpture Exhibition, on October 18, 2020. The sculpture will be on display for three years.

Wylde is driving the sculpture to Indiana and will stop in various communities along the way, including Lander, to provide the community a chance to view the sculpture and meet the artist.

Advertisement

Truth the sculpture is a monument to the concept. It is a reminder that truth is an ideal we should aspire to promote. It is a concept that applies across all boundaries. It cares not where you come from or who your parents were, it does not care what party you belong to or what group you are part of. The sculpture is a reminder of the importance of truth in our world.