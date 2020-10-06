Breaking News

Mullen Fire at 161,000 Acres and growing

News Director
Article Updated: October 6, 2020
Comments Off on Mullen Fire at 161,000 Acres and growing
One view of the Mullen View burning south of Laramie and into Colorado. USFS Image

After an infrared flight last evening, the Mullen Fire in Southeast Wyoming is now at 161,069 and is 14% contained. Below is the latest map of the fire, which is now also burning in Colorado.

Advertisement
The black lines are areas where the fire has been contained, but not controlled.
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: