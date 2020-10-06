Breaking News

Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny, Dry, Breezy, and Warm

News Director
Article Updated: October 6, 2020
Warm, dry, and breezy today with critical fire weather conditions across the entire area except the far northwest. The National Weather Forecast Office in Riverton also reports elevated fire weather is still possible in the south through the week.

