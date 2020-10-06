Henry David Meketuk, died September 28, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming. He was born August 3, 1937 in Englewood, Colorado to Joseph and Armina (Taylor) Meketuk. Henry was the youngest of 3 children and grew up in Englewood, Colorado.

When he was 10 the family bought a farm in Missouri and lived there for about 2 years. While Henry was young the family traveled all over Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska working for the railroad. The family eventually settled back in Englewood, Colorado. When Henry was 13 years old on July 1, 1951 he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. On May 24, 1969 Henry married Carole Bolin. They had 2 children, Jared and Rebecca. He had the honor of Officiating at his daughters marriage to Carlos Gonzales in 1997. Rebecca and Carlos then had his only grandchild Jonathan Gonzales.

Henry enjoyed traveling with his family, fishing, playing cribbage, reading, history and above all else serving his God Jehovah. He enjoyed sharing in the ministry along with his wife Carole. When Henry retired from the Postal Service in 1999, He and Carole moved from Denver to Phillip, South Dakota. They were able to share in the full-time ministry for over 2 years.

Henry & Carole welcomed their first and only grandchild, Jonathan, on September 8, 2002. Henry enjoyed spending time with Jonathan. In March 2006 Henry and Carole moved from South Dakota to Lander, Wyoming to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Armina Elizabeth (Taylor) Meketuk; father, Joseph Meketuk; brother, Gene Meketuk; sister, Frances Heckert; nieces, Glirda Swobda and Linda Meketuk; brother-in-law, Bob Heckert.

Henry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole Meketuk; children, Jared Meketuk and Rebecca (Carlos) Gonzales; grandson, Jonathan Gonzales; sister-in-law, Wilda Meketuk; nephews, Gene, Bob, & John Meketuk, Mike Heckert; niece, Amanda Bueno and family; and numerous family & friends.

Henry enjoyed watching Jonathan grow up. He also enjoyed spending time with friends in the Lander congregation. He will be remembered by many friends and family for his smiles and love for family, friends and Jehovah God.

