Hartley Third in Region at end of Fall Rodeo Season

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers Men’s and Women’s Rodeo Team traveled to Lamar, Colorado for the seasons final Fall Rodeo this past weekend. Bekah Hartley stayed consistent throughout the fall and is sitting third in the region with six more rodeos left this Spring. Bekah will battle for a position to compete at the CNFR in June.

Dustin Thompson made it back to another short round competition in the steer wrestling after throwing his long round steer in 6.5 seconds placing him tenth. He improved his time by .8 seconds with a 5.7 placing him seventh in the round, and moving up two positions to eighth in the average.

Bekah Hartley qualified for the short round with the second fastest run of the long round with a 17.80 and placed third in the short round with a 17.96 and third in the average. More importantly, she held onto her third place ranking in the region at the conclusion of the Fall season. Shelby Weltz split the win in the long round of the goat tying with a time of 8.6, but unfortunately was too slow in the short round to hold her position in the average. She tied her short round goat in 10.7 which was eighth in the round and dropped her to eighth in the average as well.

“It feels good to complete our Fall season with having to work around the whole COVID deal,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “This team went above and beyond to follow all the rules and jump through any hoops they needed to for the opportunity to compete this fall and I truly appreciate them all. Even though most of them didn’t have the Fall they wanted they never let it show, in workouts, practice or the classroom. With that being said, we did have a number of them that stayed consistent this Fall. Bekah Hartley placed in three of the four rodeos making it back to all four short rounds. Kaden Berger, Dustin Thompson and Shelby Weltz represented the team in three of the four short rounds. We will continue to work hard and practice as long as the doors at the college remain open.”