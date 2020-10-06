Governor: Covid-19 status “Extremely Concerning”; National Guard to help with Contact Tracing

In a media conference Monday afternoon at the Wyoming State Capitol, Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist noted a spike in coronavirus cases around the state which they called concerning.

“A few weeks ago, our experience seemed to be going so well, vigilance seemed to slide a little bit,” the Governor said. “But now, we have seen some very serious deterioration in conditions. We are trending in the wrong direction, both in new cases and in hospitalizations.”

“Our economy cannot do well or return to normal until we have a better control on this virus,” the governor said. “We have loosened our restrictions because we thought that people in Wyoming would do the right thing, and I continue to believe that they will. Because we don’t want to see us go backward; we don’t want to lose the high ground that we have.” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Despite the recent rise in cases, Harrist said visitation restrictions on long-term care facilities would be eased somewhat. The State Health Officer said the easing would allow for people to have inside visits at those facilities, but she said extra precautions should be taken.

“We know that the risk of outbreaks at facilities are related to the extent of spread within our communities. When people don’t follow our recommendations, the risk for spread and for the consequences can be high,” Harrist said.

The Governor has called up the Wyoming National Guard to help with contract tracing due to what he termed was the extreme strain being placed on the state and county public health departments.

“I do know that all of this is very fatiguing,” Gordon said. “But I have to say, our current scenario is extremely concerning. Folks, this is a serious call to action.” The Governor, again, urged state residents to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and stay home when sick.

Reported by Margaret Austin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, via the Wyoming Business Report.