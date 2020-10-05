Twenty-Five new Covid-19 Cases over the Weekend

Covid-19 infections in Fremont County continue to rise with 25 new cases reported over the weekend, making a total of 118 total Active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Just two weeks ago, there were only 54 active cases.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases reached an all-time high in 10 of the last 13 days according to a report in the Casper Star-Tribune and the state’s 10-day average for new confirmed cases has broken records in 14 of the last 16 days as of Friday. According to the Star-Tribune, new confirmed cases outpace new recoveries to a degree previously unseen. Hospitalizations are also at an all time high.

Advertisement

There are currently six hospitalized patients in fremont County, three in Riverton and three in Lander according to the latest update from the Fremont County Covid-19 Task Force.

Fremont County’s total cases since March toal 792 with 90 more probable. There have been 660 recovered cases. Hot Springs County reports one active case, Washakie County reports seven new active cases, There are 27 new active cases in Sublette County and 61 active cases in Teton County.









The number of active cases in each of Wyoming’s Counties.