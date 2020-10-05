Shoshone General Election coming up October 27th

The Eastern Shoshone Business Council Election is coming up on Oct. 27. After the September primary, the following candidates will be on the ballot with three elected: Mike Ute, John Washakie, John St. Clair, Wayland Large, Vernon Hill Sr., and Clinton Glick.

According to the Tribe’s latest newsletter, Tribal Election Judges continue to work diligently to make sure all COVID-19 regulations are enforced pursuant to the reservation health order and CDC guidelines.

According to the Tribal Newsletter, a delay in releasing the election results was due to the numerous Entertainment Committee write-ins which required tallying all names and offering the position to the top eleven (11) candidates, then requiring all candidates to comply with filings fee payments and completion of all other candidate paperwork.

Pursuant to the Election Ordinance, the election requires 12 names to be placed on the ballot and the top six will proceed to the General Election. This could not be achieved this year due to only one person formally filing for the position and the ballot proceeding to the General Election consisted of eleven (11) names. This decision was issued by a consensus vote of the Election judges as the 12th candidate withdrew their name at the last minute.

The Election Judges have a temporary office set up in the Rocky Mountain Hall’s Buffalo Room until after completion of the General Election.

Please contact either Kay Pingree, Melissa Bercier or Jonathan Engavo if you have any inquiries about the election process or to request absentee ballots.