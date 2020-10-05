Monday’s Weather: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

Warm and breezy today with critical fire weather in the southwest. Red Flag Warnings from noon to 7PM today in the southwest for October 5th. Staying dry though the week. Possible elevated fire weather throughout the week.

Today’s high temperatures are forecast to reach 73°F in Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, 71°F in Jeffrey City, 70°F in Riverton and Lander and 66°F in Dubois.

Peak wind gusts could reach 31 mph in Riverton today, 22 mph in Dubois, 21 mph in Worland, 16 mph in Jeffrey City and Shoshoni, and 12 mph in Lander.