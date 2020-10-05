Medium Security Inmate died in Torrington

William Arthur Mayhew II, a Wyoming inmate, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He had been in poor health for several weeks. It does not appear that the cause of death was COVID-19 related.

Mayhew was sentenced on February 27, 2018, by Sheridan County District Court Judge John G. Fehn. At the time of his death he was serving concurrent sentences of 4-5 years and 12-15 years for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor in the 3rd

Degree, and he was facing consecutive sentences of 12-15 and 4-5 years for two additional counts of the same offense.

Mayhew was born on February 28, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri.

As required by departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered.

–Media Release