The Wyoming Department of Environment Quality on Friday released the final renewal permit for Aethon Energy’s Moneta Divide operations, also known as Frenchie Draw, between Shoshoni and Waltman on the north side of highway 20/26.

The finalized permit does not allow any additional production water discharge into Alkali Creek than currently is allowed, about two million gallons per day. The discharge point is 50 miles East of Boysen Reservoir.

To read the entire DEQ report and permit, click here.