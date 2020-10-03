Wolverines, Warriors Taste Victory Friday Night

Shoshoni plays Saturday afternoon at home versus Pine Bluffs

The Riverton Wolverines used a stiff defense, two field goals and an extra point to win at Buffalo Friday night 13-6; The Worland Warriors used a powerful offensive attack to defeat Rawlins 42-6. In one of the most exciting games of the night, the Douglas Bearcats pulled out a late game win over Lander Valley 20-13 while Wind River lost by eight, 14-6 at Riverside, Cokeville rolled over Thermopolis 31-6 and Burlington topped Dubois 44-12.

Today, the 2-2 Shoshoni Wrangers host the 2-2 Pine Bluffs Hornets in Shoshoni at 2 p.m. Listen in on KFCW, 93.1

Here are all the scores and today’s schedule:

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 1

Greybull 49, Worland JV 6

Sheridan JV 77, NSI 40 (six-man)



Friday, Oct. 2

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 19, Campbell County 6

Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 8

Natrona 38, Sheridan 31, 4OT

Rock Springs 36, Laramie 15

Thunder Basin 35, Kelly Walsh 13

Class 3A

Cody 61, Evanston 14

Douglas 20, Lander 13

Jackson 63, Green River 17

Powell 28, Star Valley 6

Riverton 13, Buffalo 6

Worland 42, Rawlins 6

Class 2A

Big Horn 17, Torrington 7

Cokeville 31, Thermopolis 6

Glenrock 34, Newcastle 7

Lovell 29, Big Piney 8

Lyman 41, Kemmerer 0

Mountain View 42, Pinedale 6

Upton-Sundance 26, Tongue River 7 (at Sundance)

Wheatland 53, Burns 0

Class 1A nine-man

Lusk 48, Wright 7

Riverside 14, Wind River 6

Saratoga 66, Lingle 43

Southeast 70, Moorcroft 22

Class 1A six-man

Burlington 44, Dubois 12

Farson 47, Kaycee 13

Saturday, Oct. 3

Class 1A nine-man

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m. (KFCW 9 c3.1

Class 1A six-man

Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Midwest at Hanna, noon

Ten Sleep at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Open: Rocky Mountain.

Source: Wyoming-Football.com