WDOC: Honor Farm has one Active COVID-19 Case

Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 Update – 10/2/20
Cheyenne –As of Friday, October 2, 2020, the number of active COVID cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:
- Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 103 recoveries
- Staff Population: 1 active case and 25 recoveries
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:
- Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries
- Staff Population: 0 active case and 8 recoveries
Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 1 active case and no further positive cases over time
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 2 recoveries
Based on the numbers above, there are currently only 2 active cases of COVID-19 among prison staff. There are no active cases within the inmate population.
The Department is testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility every two weeks as an ongoing precautionary measure.