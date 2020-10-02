Ten new COVID-19 Infections & Six hospitalized this week

The number of positive Coronavirus tests in Fremont County increased by 10 cases on Thursday and the county now has 93 active cases. According to the county’s Covid-19 task force, six individuals are now hospitalized in the county with the virus, three in Riverton and three in Lander as community spread of the virus continues across the state. This follows word this week that there have been 19 total Coronavirus infections in the Riverton School District since the beginning of classes.

The State of Wyoming now has 1,177 active covid-19 as of early today and 53 individuals statewide have died from the virus. There have been 6,996 cases reported in the state since March.

The Wyoming Department of Health and County Health/Public Health Nursing recommend that individuals continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, stay home when sick, and perform frequent hand washing.

Advertisement

COVID-19 is a virus that can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell.

Here are the latest Covid-19 number from the State Health Department.









The number of active cases as of Friday morning around Wyoming.