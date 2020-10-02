Mild and Dry for Friday and the Weekend

Mild and dry conditions will continue again today with partly cloudy skies according to the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Breezy conditions can be expected as well. The strongest winds will occur in Northeast Wyoming along the I-90 Corridor. Lighter winds for this weekend, but the dry and warm weather is predicted to stick around.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 74°F in Shoshoni, 73°F in Thermopolis and Worland, 72°F in Jeffrey City, 71°F in Riverton and Lander and 66°F in Dubois.