Dec 16, 1938 – Sep 26, 2020

John “Jack” Corbett, 81, of The Sweetwater area passed away in an accident on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A family rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. The family funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. An Open House will be held after the family mass from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Museum of the American West in Lander.

John Gardiner Corbett was born on December 16, 1938 in Lander, WY to Thad and Mary (Noble) Corbett. He lived in Hudson and attended school in Lander, graduating from Lander Valley High School. He lived in Fremont County all of his life.

Jack as he was known, was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY.

On September 5, 1964 he married Jean Ann Rogers in Hudson, WY. Together they had two children that they raised on their ranch located on Graham Road. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this month.

He was a member of the Fremont County Cattleman’s Association and also the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

Jack was a rancher all of his life and even as a young man couldn’t wait until he could leave school and go to The Sweetwater. He loved the land and respected it to the fullest. He was also a Brand Inspector for over 40 years.

Jack was a painter of western art and loved doing it. He also loved ranching even though it was his “job” and riding young horses. He passed doing what he loved, riding,

He is survived by his wife, Jean Corbett; son Troy Corbett and his wife, Maria; daughter, Stacie Citron and her husband, Dusty; grandchildren John Paul Corbett and wife, Tylyn, Thomas Corbett, Tim Corbett, Jess, Corbett, Peter Corbett, Colton Citron, Dalin Citron, Orin Citron, and Emil Citron; one great grandchild, Kelli Anne Blake; brother, Don Corbett and wife, Shirley; sisters, Kate Farthing and husband, Paul, Edith Phillips, and Shirley Zier and husband, Al; sister-in-law, Julie Corbett; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thad and Mary Corbett; brothers, Speed Corbett and Gary Corbett; sister-in-law, Lorna Gorbett; and brother-in-law, George Phillips.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret’s Catholic School, Abba’s House, or Jeffrey City Fire Department in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.