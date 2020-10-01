Thursday’s outlook: Dry and mild and mostly sunny

Thursday’s weather looks to remain dry and mild with sunshine mixing with clouds. The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton reports that mainly dry weather should continue through the weekend. Elevated fire weather is possible on Friday afternoon in some locations.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 71°F in Thermopolis, 70°F in both Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 69°F in Lander, Riverton and Worland, and 68°F in Dubois.

Tonight’s lows across the area will be in the low to mid 40s, except at Jeffrey City and Dubois where the temperature will hover in the upper 30s.