The Fremont County Coroner has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle head on crash at milepost 4 just north of Lander. Radio reports at 2:05 p.m. indicated one of the vehicles was fully involved in fire.

Fire, ambulance and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene.

Both lanes of Highway 287 have been closed at the crash scene. It is unknown when they will be reopened.