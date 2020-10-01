No arrests in Lander for two days and nights

Arrests/Citations – 9-30/10-1-2020

There were no arrests or citations issued on Wednesday.

Arrests/Citations – 9-29/9-30

There were no arrests or citations issued on Tuesday.

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Ralph Higginbotham, 34, Lander Cited Open Liquor Container

Bronco Lonebear, 25, Lander, Cited Open Liquor Container

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Charles Ariks, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Drug violations

Clyde Johnson, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Jason Underwood, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Nathanile Smith, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old female of Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance

Stephen Pitt, 23, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 9/24 to 9/25

Caleb Engavo, 18,Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana

Destiny Saenz-Santos, 38, Lander, Arrested, LPD warrant

Coleman Stagner, 27,Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant

Jenna Ackerman,35, Lander, Cited for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Brett White, 36, Fort Washakie, Cited for Criminal Trespass, Pedestrian in Roadway, Resisting. Arrested. LPD Warrant.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.