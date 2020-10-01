Preview: Wolverines vs Bison Friday’s High School Football

By Cody Beers, WyoToday.Com

Buffalo Bison

3A East Conference

(Colors: Black and Gold)

Coach Rob Hammond – 9th season, 40-36, 1 state championship (2018-Class 2A).

2020 Schedule: Newcastle (canceled), at Green River (8-6 loss), Cody (14-6 loss), at Rawlins (14-8 win), Riverton (H), Worland (A), Douglas (H), Lander (A).

Buffalo Bison (1-2). Key players: senior fullback/middle linebacker Hyrum Hatch, junior running back/outside linebacker Ben Camino, senior receiver/outside linebacker Calvin Rule, senior center/noseguard Matthew Harrison, quarterback Jackson Moon, senior defender Jace Skovgard, junior defender Anthony Peters.

Riverton Wolverines (unranked in 3A)

3A East Conference

(Colors: Red and Black)

Coach Troy Anderson – 1st season, 1-4 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Powell (Zero Week, 37-7 loss), at Cody (44-23 loss), Evanston (42-14 win), Jackson (57-7 loss), Douglas (38-14 loss), Buffalo (A), Lander (H), Worland (A), at Rawlins (A).

Riverton (1-4, includes Zero Week). Key players: Quarterback and free safety Damon DeVries, tailback and linebacker Trayton Hyatt, wide receiver Lucas Engle, tight end Jared Lucas, linemen Kaden Gantenbein, Isiah Bemmet, Rylan Koehn, wide receiver/cornerback Blake Dale, linebacker Braden Vincent

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020; Mike Moon Field in Buffalo, 7 p.m. kickoff. Listen live on 93.9FM (and watch live at wyotoday.com) for the pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

Buffalo has just one win in 2020, its first season in 3A since 2017. But along the way, Coach Rob Hammond and his Bison went 20-2 in 2 seasons in Class 2A and won a state championship in 2018.

The Bison know how to win and play tough hard-nosed football, and they’re tough to beat in Johnson County at Mike Moon Field.

Friday night in Buffalo, a wounded, yet talented, Riverton Wolverine football team looks for win No. 2 in 2020 against the Bison in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game can be heard on 93.9 FM or by live-streamed video and the radio call at wyotoday.com. It’s a crucial 3A East Conference encounter with potential playoff seeding implications.

That big-game experience showed in Week 3 of the 2020 season when high-powered Cody came calling, and escaped Buffalo with a 14-6 win. Buffalo’s lone score came on a late 77-yard touchdown reception by Blake Bell with 1:15 remaining.

“It felt like that game was all about defense,” said Cody cornerback Matt Nelson to the Cody Enterprise newspaper after the contest. “We were pretty solid, played well the whole game.”

This hard-nosed approach, backed by an offseason conditioning commitment, keeps Buffalo high school football relevant, regardless of classification or season.

“Every week is a big game for us,” Hammond said in the annual wyoming-football.com fall football preview guide. “We have to come out with our best every single week, which is a good thing for us.”

BUFFALO

Offensively, Buffalo graduated its quarterback, its top two rushers, its top two receivers and most of its linemen.

Fullback Hyrum Hatch (42 carries, 175 yards through 2 games), Hunter Stone (7 carries, 21 yards) and Ben Camino (2 carries, 8 yards) are the Buffalo running backs. Jackson Moon is the Buffalo quarterback (18-37 (49 percent) passing for 210 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception (2 games). Hunter Stone has played a handful of snaps, going 3-9 for 73 yards and 1 touchdown. Receivers include Blake Bell, Ben Camino, Anthony Peters and Jace Skovgard (a combined 17 catches for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns (2 weeks)).

Hyrum Hatch is the team’s leading defender from his linebacker position, and he’s joined by Charlie Wonka, Calvin Rule, Anthony Peters, Matthew Harrison, Jace Skovgard, Ben Camino and Blake Bell as the team’s top defenders.

RIVERTON

Riverton’s back-to-back 57-7 and 38-14 losses to high-powered Jackson and Douglas on the alleged friendly turf of Wolverine Field has produced anxiety for the Wolverine coaches and players entering the meat of the Class 3A East schedule.

Following Buffalo, games with cross-county rival Lander, Worland and Rawlins remain. All have huge implications for postseason seeding.

“This is a big game for us, but so is every other game,” said Riverton Coach Troy Anderson. “We’re a big dinged up after the Douglas game, but we’ve been working the guys hard this week.”

But, first things first. The Buffalo Bison promise a rugged running offense, with opportunistic passing, and smash-mouth defense in Friday’s contest. Friday’s road trip over the Big Horns is the Wolverines’ first road game in nearly a month. The Wolverines will be without senior linebacker Brock Hinkle, who suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery against Douglas, and senior all-everything defensive end Broden Mathes. Maybe most importantly, the Wolverines are looking to regain the flashy, gashing offensive play from a few weeks ago and the solid avoid-the-big-play defense that keeps the score close and a win within sight.

Riverton’s offense must regain its ability to move the chains and score when needed. This ability starts with the rushing game, led by senior quarterback Damon Devries, senior running back Trayton Hyatt, and Class 3A’s bulkiest offensive line, led by 6-foot-3, 308-pound senior center Rylan Koehn. This is an offense after 3 games that was ranked No. 8 in team rushing and No. 2 in team passing, and No. 2 overall in Class 3A (380 yards a game).

“It’s not a secret. We like to run the football, and we’re going to put the ball in Trayton Hyatt’s hands,” Anderson said. “We need to get Damon (Devries) back to being a dual-threat quarterback, and we must get the football in the hands of our other 5-6 guys. Our offensive line is key.”

Riverton’s defense needs to put together a complete game, scoring 3-and-outs on defense behind the play of senior linebacker Kaden Gantenbein, and a solid defensive backfield, led by junior cornerback Ki Girgen and senior safety Devries. It’s unlikely that senior defender Bryce Nimmo will play.

Through 3 games — thanks in large measure to a defensive disaster against high-flying Jackson — Riverton’s defense was ranked last in Class 3A (406 yards a game).

PREDICTION:Riverton is 5-1 in its last 6 meetings with the Buffalo Bison. It’ll come down to disciplined football for the Wolverines. Can the team clean up turnovers (8 in the last 2 games) and penalties (24 in the last 2 games)? Riverton does enough, wins 21-16.

Riverton vs. Buffalo (Riverton leads series 10-8)

Oct. 13, 2017 — Buffalo 49, Riverton 24

Oct. 7, 2016 — Riverton 54, Buffalo 28

Oct. 9, 2015 — Riverton 41, Buffalo 17

Oct. 10, 2014 — Riverton 30, Buffalo 17

Oct. 5, 2013 — Riverton 21, Buffalo 14

Sept. 28, 2012 — Riverton 34, Buffalo 14

Sept. 30, 2011 — Buffalo 38, Riverton 13

Oct. 1, 2010 — Buffalo 49, Riverton 22

Oct. 2, 2009 — Buffalo 43, Riverton 7

Sept. 22, 1944 — Riverton 6, Buffalo 0

Oct. 1, 1943 — Riverton 46, Buffalo 0

Oct. 2, 1942 — Riverton 6, Buffalo 0

Oct. 3, 1941 — Riverton 25, Buffalo 0

Oct. 4, 1940 — Riverton 14, Buffalo 7

Oct. 6, 1939 — Buffalo 10, Riverton 0

Sept. 26, 1931 — Buffalo 50, Riverton 6

Nov. 15, 1930 — Buffalo 19, Riverton 7

Nov. 23, 1929 — Buffalo 13, Riverton 0

*Courtesy wyoming-football.com