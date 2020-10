The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has officially ruled the death of a 35-year-old Colorado climber as accidental. Janet Y. Heung died on September 5th when a falling rock dislodged her rappelling rope from its supports and she fell 400 feet down the face of Pingora Peak in the Cirque of the Towers in the Wind River Range.

Advertisement

The coroners verdict and case docked said the cause of death was massive trauma from the fall.

There was no relevant toxicology according to a laboratory report.