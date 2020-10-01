Mullen Fire grew to over 106,747 Acres Wednesday

Thursday evening, the size of the MullenFire 38 miles southwest of Laramie is now 106,747 acres, based on an infrared measurement taken Wednesday. A total of 934 personnel are working on both sides of the Wyoming-Colorado state line, and more are arriving daily. They are diligently protecting structures in and near the fire footprint, and working ahead of the fire to prepare structures for possible fire impact.

The Mullen Fire in SE Wyoming has now spread into Colorado. USFS Image

On Wednesday, the fire moved faster than the Medicine Bow/Routt National Forest mapmakers could keep up. After the infrared measurement was processed, the USFS interactive Story Map (https://arcg.is/1mnyXL) showed the latest perimeter of both the Mullen Fire and Cameron Peak Fire burning in Colorado.

USFS Image

Fire elements of the Mullen fire included extreme, crowning, short crown runs, and group torching.

Evacuation Areas were expanded on Wednesday and now include:

Larimer County CO – Areas of Roach and Hohnholz along CR 103

Jackson County CO- All residence north of the 3-way of Hwy 127 and Hwy 125.

Albany County WY Emergency Management Agency and Albany County WY Sheriff’s Office announced the following mandatory evacuations:

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek.

Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon.

Communities of:

· Rambler

· Rob Roy and adjacent areas

· Albany

· Foxborough

· Fox Park

· Lake Creek

· Wold

· Beehive

· Woods Landing

· Mountain Home

· Graham and adjacent areas.

EVERYTHING along HWY 10 (Woods Landing and Jelm) to the Colorado State Line.

Keystone Communities:

· Keystone proper

· Lower Keystone

· Langford/Ricker

· Moor’s Gulch

· 507C Cabin grouping

Yankee Road towards Woods Landing including properties on Fox Cabin Trail.

Pre-Evacuation:

Areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and North of HWY-230.

Meadow Plains Road south to Yankee Road

Centennial

Key Contacts:

If you need Emergency assistance:

Call 911

Assistance with Evacuations:

Albany County Emergency Management Agency: (307)-721-1815

Carbon County Dispatch: (307) 324-2776 (Option 0)

If you need assistance with housing:

Red Cross: (970)-440 -7499

If you need assistance with boarding your animal or livestock:

Albany County Fairgrounds: (307)-742-3224

Property Questions related to structures on an effected property:

Albany County Assessor’s Office (307)-721-2511

Carbon County Dispatch: (307)324-2776 (Option 0)

Hunting Questions

Wyoming Game & Fish: (307) 745-4046

Pre-Evacuation Information:

Readyforwildfire.org

Evacuation Checklist