Man attacked, Injured in brutal pit bull attack

An 88-year-old man walking along West Park Street in Riverton this morning was set upon by two pit bull dogs running at large, knocked to the ground and bitten numerous times.

According to radio reports, the man suffered a head laceration after being knocked to the pavement plus puncture wounds on both arms and legs. He was rushed to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton for emergency treatment.

Neighbors apparently witnessed the attack and several called police.

The dogs were captured by the Riverton Police Department a few blocks away and, also according to radio reports, were not up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

The dogs were known to the RPD and their owner was contacted. The dogs were taken to the PAWS For Life shelter for quarantine.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.