Deaths Added to Wyoming’s Coronavirus-Related Total

The number of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has increased again, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The latest three deaths made the state’s total at 53. They included:

· An adult Natrona County man died this week. The man was not hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Campbell County man died last week after being hospitalized. The man was also known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County man died last month after being hospitalized. The man was also known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 53 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,170 lab-confirmed cases and 913 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.