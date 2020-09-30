Some trapping seasons begin tomorrow, October 1

LANDER – Trapping season is around the corner and there are many resources to help you get ready. Some seasons open up tomorrow, Thursday, October 1st.

Trappers check out the FREE online North American Trapper Education Course as a great way to begin to learn about trapping or to brush up on your skills. Also peek at these Best Management Practices for the species you trap. Each species specific BMP discusses animal characteristics and recommended trap types and sets that could help increase your success.

Pet owners, it is a great idea to know when furbearer trapping seasons are open in your area, and to know how to release your pet from different types of traps well as what to carry to be prepared.