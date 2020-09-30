Shoplifter Caught; Dogs not Registered; Trespassing

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30

A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant

A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.

Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property

Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication

Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24

Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol

Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

