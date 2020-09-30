Man gets 30 years for WRIR Sex Offense

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced CHARLES PATRICK JEFFERY, JR. to 360 months imprisonment followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Jeffery entered his plea of guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child on July 1, 2020. Jeffery has been and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender. The court found that Jeffery had no ability to pay a fine, but he was ordered to pay $1 in restitution, the amount the victim requested, and a $100 special assessment.

“This case is an example of our ongoing efforts to protect the innocence of children,” said United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen. “We take this responsibility as seriously as any other enforcement priority because of the vulnerability of these victims and the life-long impacts of abuse. We simply have to do everything we can to identify and stop this criminal behavior.”

The aggravated sexual abuse charge against Jeffery stemmed from his knowing sexual act with a child under the age of twelve between on or about November 18, 2015 and July 1, 2016 on the Wind River Indian Reservation, which the child did not disclose until 2018.

“The FBI remains committed to combating the exploitation and abuse of some of our nation’s most vulnerable populations, especially children,” stated Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We thank our partners at the Wyoming US Attorney’s Office for the great prosecutorial work which resulted in Charles Jeffery Jr.’s conviction. This prosecution would not have been possible without the victim’s courage in bringing forward these allegations and allowing the law enforcement community to pursue justice on their behalf.”

Jeffery’s period of supervised release will run concurrent to his supervised release in an earlier case, docket number 16-CR-129-S, in which Jeffery was convicted of possession of child pornography on January 6, 2017.