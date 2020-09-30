Breaking News

Detention Center housing 127 inmates today

Article Updated: September 30, 2020
The Fremont County Detention Center in Lander Wednesday reported an inmate population of 127 individuals, two of whom are being held outside of the county in other jails.

There were no arrests recorded on Tuesday, Sept. 29th

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

