DFS: CARES Dollars to Assist with Child Care Expenses

The Department of Family Services (DFS) has been allocated $1.5 million in Wyoming CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to provide relief to families who experienced an increase in child care expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning October 1, residents who experienced an increase in child care expenses as a result of the COVID-19 child care/school closures will be able to apply for financial relief. Examples of increased child care expenses may include, but are not limited to:

additional or unanticipated child care expenses for children who would have otherwise been attending school;

child care holding fees to secure spots at child care facilities during the closures, or;

additional/alternative care for children while parents/guardians were working, attending school or training.

DFS Senior Administrator Roxanne O’Connor says, “The closures of Wyoming schools and child care facilities highlighted child care as an critical component of economic stability for Wyoming families and businesses. This program is a way to help families afford these invaluable services.”

The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Program is not based on income eligibility. Applicants must be Wyoming residents and demonstrate an increase in child care expenses between March 13, 2020 through present. The program will be available starting October 1, 2020 and will operate while funding is available or until December 30, 2020, whichever occurs first.

For more information, please visit https://dfs.wyo.gov/wyoming-child-care-relief-program/, https://childcarerelief.wyo.gov/ or call (307)777-5819.