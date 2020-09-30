COVID Cases Among UW’s Wrestling Team Discovered

Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the University of Wyoming’s wrestling team have prompted the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.

The team will not engage in any athletic activities — including practice, workouts and in-person meetings — and the members are encouraged to shelter in place, where possible, through Oct. 14. Limited contact is a critical component to the shelter in place. During this time, team members will only interact with those with whom they live and attend classes virtually. Additionally, all team members will be tested for the virus, and anyone who may have had close contact with a team member will be contacted by UW’s COVID Hub for testing.

The actions were taken in accordance with UW’s newly updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics

for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

As of noon today (Wednesday), the total number of active cases among UW students and employees stands at 113 — 94 students living off campus, 14 students living on campus and five employees living off campus. Some 112 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus – 15 students on campus and 97 people off campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions also may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu