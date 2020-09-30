Another COVID-19 Infection at Riverton High School

14 TOTAL cases reported at RHS since August 24, 2020

RHS Principal John Griffith released the following statement on Wednesday evening concerning another Coronavirus case at his building.

To: Parents and Guardians of Riverton High School:

This letter is to inform you that a fourteenth (14th) individual at Riverton High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the school year started August 24, 2020.

The school works with public health officials to identify individuals who have had close contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19. Riverton High School contacted parents and guardians of students directly affected by these cases. Additionally, public health officials directly notify the parents of students identified as close contacts to provide further instructions. The Wyoming Department of Health and County Health/Public Health Nursing recommend that all students continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, stay home when sick, and perform frequent hand washing.

COVID-19 is a virus that can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. An infected person produces droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell.

What is close contact?

● Close contact is being within 6 feet of an infectious person for 15 minutes or more without a mask . Individuals with close contact will be required by public health officials to quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact.

● Public health officials may contact parents of students that are not close contacts to inform them of possible exposures. This will be done through a letter or phone call from public health officials. Public health officials will ask parents to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days. Students with possible exposures do not need to quarantine at home.

What to do if your child gets sick?

● It is important to remember that COVID-19 is being spread in many communities, andCOVID-19 exposure can happen outside of school. If your child develops symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild, he or she may have COVID-19. Your child should stay home except to get medical care. Do not send your child to school, and avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings.

● Call your child’s healthcare provider to discuss your child’s symptoms and whether he or she needs to be tested.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Riverton High School @ (307) 856-9491.