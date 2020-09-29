Tuesday’s Weather Sunny, Continued Warm & Dry

Mostly sunny, continued warm and dry today is the forecast from the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Elevated fire weather is likely this afternoon in Johnson County.

Today’s highs will reach 78°F in Thermopolis, 77°F in Shoshoni, Jeffrey City and Worland, 75°F in Riverton and Lander and 72°F in Dubois.

Advertisement

Tonight’s low temperatures will dip to 46°F in Lander, 45°F in Thermopolis, 43°F in Riverton, 41°F in Shoshoni, 40°F in Worland, 38°F in Jeffrey City and 37°F in Dubois.