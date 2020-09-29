UW Gameday Fan Info Announced

Cowboy Football is BACK and the following information is being provided to fans in the lead up to the start of the season on October 24. The conference-only schedule will be released by the Mountain West Conference in the near future.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Athletics will be allowed to have 7,000 fans in attendance for the season opener based on current COVID-19 data. Attendance numbers could change if the current data changes before the start of the season.

More Fan Information

Tickets to be Sold on a Single-Game Basis Due to Limited Attendance Football season-ticket holders, football student-athletes’ families, and UW students will receive first priority. Detailed information regarding ticket access will be sent to these groups via e-mail at a later date.

When Will Tickets Go On Sale? Shortly after the Mountain West announces the 2020 football schedule, single-game sale times will be released. The earliest possible on-sale time will be October 7th.

Seat Locations Seating will be spaced to accommodate for social distancing with a 4 ticket per customer limit. Season-ticket holders will have access to an online seating map where they may select their own seats, but locations will vary compared to their seats from previous seasons.

Season-Ticket Holders Who Donated/Credited Their Season-Ticket Purchase Those who donated ticket payments to the WHYoming NOW campaign or chose to take a credit for their 2020 season-ticket payment will receive specific instructions via e-mail on how they can choose to apply their payments for upcoming games.

Tailgating With safety in mind, there will not be any tailgating allowed on University of Wyoming property for the 2020 season. There will also not be any gameday activities in the Indoor Practice Facility during the 2020 Wyoming Football season.

Face Coverings Per the University of Wyoming’s COVID-19 policy regarding visitors to campus, face coverings will be required at all home football games. All fans are asked to bring their own face coverings to each game.

