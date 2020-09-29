Open Container Arrests noted

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29
Ralph Higginbotham, 34, Lander Cited Open Liquor Container
Bronco Lonebear, 25, Lander, Cited Open Liquor Container
Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28
Charles Ariks, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Drug violations
Clyde Johnson, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Jason Underwood, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Nathanile Smith, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
A 17-year-old female of Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance
Stephen Pitt, 23, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 9/24 to 9/25
Caleb Engavo, 18,Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana
Destiny Saenz-Santos, 38, Lander, Arrested, LPD warrant
Coleman Stagner, 27,Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant
Jenna Ackerman,35, Lander, Cited for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Brett White, 36, Fort Washakie, Cited for Criminal Trespass, Pedestrian in Roadway, Resisting. Arrested. LPD Warrant.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.