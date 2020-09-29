Ricardo “Ricky” Ramos

Nov 22, 1996 – Sep 26, 2020

Ricardo Ramos, 23, of Riverton passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

A viewing and visitation of family and friends will be Friday evening, October 2, 2020 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center located at the Fremont County Fair Grounds. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fremont Center on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. A reception to follow the burial at the Fremont Center.

Ricardo Ramos was born on November 22, 1996 in Riverton to Sergio Sr. Ramos and Maria Vargas. “Ricky” as he was known to his family and friends grew up with his big brother Sergio Jr. and little brothers Diego and Emilio. He graduated from Riverton High School 2015.

After graduating from high school, he worked in the oil fields. He rough necked and worked on service rigs. His most current job was with Ruby’s Roust About.

He was a very kind person and had many friends. He was known to have a kind heart and listen to all when they needed a shoulder to lean on. He always had a smile on his face. He loved to joke around. He was well liked by everyone. He loved his family and especially his niece and nephews.

Ricky loved his Mexican music and Mexican Pride. He also enjoyed having cook outs with friends and family.

Ricky’s hobbies included: fishing, hunting, camping, horseback riding and just being outdoors enjoying our beautiful country.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Maria Vargas and significant other, Jonathan Rodriguez; father, Sergio Sr. and wife Atocha; brothers Sergio Jr. (Randee) Ramos; Diego Ramos; Emilio Ramos; aunts; Beatriz Jones, Tiffany Vargas, Sylvia Vargas, and Rosa Maria Lozano; uncles, Gilbert Vargas, Jesus Vargas, Patrick Jones, Saturnino Jr. Ramos, and José Ángel Ramos; cousins, Monique Vargas, Samantha Vargas, Adrian Vargas, Savana Vargas, Angelo Van Vleet, Xander Jones, Devin Jones, Diana Zambrano, Thelma Zambrano, Yesenia Zambrano, Pedro Ramos, Yoel Ramos, Cristal Ramos; niece, Zophia Ramos; nephew, Sergio Marcelo Ramos; additional family Manuel (Ruby) Ramos and children, Rosalinda, Roxanna, Manuelito, and Rocio Ramos; Wilfredo Ramos and significant other, Jordan Lewis and son, Javier Ramos. We are sorry if we missed anybody, as there is a lot of extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marcela Vargas; nephew, Carson Crofts; niece, Angela Van Vleet; grandfather, Saturnino Sr. Ramos. Memorials may be made to the Ricky Ramos Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501

