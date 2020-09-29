Eight new Covid-19 cases reported Monday; FCSD#25 has 18 Total Infections

The community spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus continued Monday in Fremont County with eight new cases reported, including the first case at a Riverton elementary school. Willow Creek Elementary pushed out a release on its Facebook page and said there was one Covid-19 case in its building.

Yesterday morning, Riverton High School Principal John Griffith reported a total of 12 total Covid-19 cases have been reported there since the start of school on August 24, 2020 and Riverton Middle School reported Monday another three cases were reported over the weekend there, making five total cases since the beginning of school. That’s 18 total Covid-19 cases in the Riverton schools to date.

As in the previous cases, the schools dispatched a notice to the parents and guardians of their students “to inform you that an individual (in their building) had been diagnosed with COVID-19 . The District 25 schools are working with public health officials to identify students who have had close contact with the individuals diagnosed with COVID-19,” according to the releases.

Countywide, the number of active cases shot up to 93 as of Sunday afternoon, a gain of 19 active cases since Friday, indicating that community spread of the virus is continuing. As they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, public health officials urge residents to wear a cloth mask when out in public when social distancing of six feet or more is not possible. They also recommend frequent hand washing and staying home if not feeling well. These actions, according to public health, will help slow the spread of the virus. As of Monday afternoon Sublette County reported 27 active cases, Washakie County had three, Hot Springs County had 2. There have been 50 deaths in Wyoming since the beginning of the pandemic back in March.









