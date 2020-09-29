Mullen Fire over 80K Acres Tuesday, Zero containment; Evacuations ordered

The #MullenFire_WY is now 80,279 acres, based on a recent infrared measurement. Containment as been reduced from 2% to 0% after the weekend’s growth, according to the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

The fire is burning south and southwest of Centennial, which is SW of Laramie. Origin of the fire is unknown.

Map of the Mullen Fire: Elk hunt areas are the lines and numerals in green.

Evacuation Areas:

Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced the following new mandatory evacuations:

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek.

Communities of:

· Lake Creek

· Rambler

· Rob Roy and adjacent areas.

· Wold

· Beehive

· Mountain Home

· Graham and adjacent areas.

· Fox Park

· Foxborough

· Albany

· Woods Landing

EVERYTHING along HWY 10 (Woods Landing and Jelm) to the Colorado State Line.

Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the middle fork canyon.

Keystone Communities:

· Keystone proper

· Lower Keystone

· Langford/Ricker

· Moor’s Gulch

· 507C Cabin grouping

Pre-Evacuation:

Areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and North of HWY-230.

Centennial

