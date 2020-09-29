Man dies in fall from horse; One killed in Saturday crash

From the weekend law enforcement call blotters:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported an 81-year-old Jeffrey City area man was found dead next to his horse on Saturday. The death is under investigation by the sheriffs office and the county corner. No foul play is suspected. It appears the man fell from his horse. …

Twenty three year old Ricardo Ramos was killed in a single vehicle rollover on the Sand Draw Road, Wyoming 135, at 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, some eight miles south of the highway 789 and 135 intersection south of Riverton. Ramos was not wearing a seat belt. According to a state trooper’s report, the Ford Excursion was southbound on Highway 135 when Ramos possibly fell asleep and drove off the road. The vehicle exited the road for about 345 feet before the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to transition into a broadside skid. The vehicle crossed the road and exited off the other side, where it tripped and rolled. The death was the 98th

on state highways so far this year, compared with 123 on this day one year ago.

A caller northeast of Riverton at Wilson Road and Highway 26/789 reported someone apparently took a chain saw to a political sign promoting Joe Biden for President and cut it down. …

The sheriff’s office reported a male patient who wrecked on an ATV along the Union Pass Road west of Dubois was evacuated by Air Ambulance on Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. The man’s condition was not reported.