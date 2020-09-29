Due Date of Absentee Ballots is Nov. 3rd, Clerk clarified

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese released the following information Tuesday morning in an email to the media:

“It has been brought to our attention that our office sent out some General Election absentee ballots with instructions that reference the Primary Election due date. We apologize that voters may have received these instructions in error. Please note that the information is exactly the same as the Primary EXCEPT that the date that your ballot must be back in the Election Office is November 3, 2020 (General Election Day) rather than the August date.

“If you have any questions at all—please contact our office immediately so that we may assist you. 307-332-1088 or 332-1089.”