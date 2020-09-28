Samuel Conant Parks

Samuel “Sammy” Conant Parks of Lander passed away September 21, 2020 from health complications. Sam was born in Lander March 16, 1952. He attended Grade School and High School in Lander and Military School in Missouri.

Sam attended Central Wyoming College, Casper College & Utah State University. Sam made numerous friends throughout his life. Many friendships were established through his work at the Training School, the Honor Farm, the Wyoming Highway Department, the Hostage Negotiation Team, and the Department of Family Services.

Sam had a tremendously positive influence on the many people he helped and counseled. Sam’s heart and thoughts were extremely kind, caring and generous. His wit and sense of humor were wonderful attributes. Sammy loved long hair, Tie-Dye, and music. His favorite Band was the Grateful Dead. He loved to travel.

Sam deeply loved his surviving family: Daughter Amanda Parks, her long term boyfriend Eric Juhl, and their two boys, Sam’s Grandsons Kody & Ty Juhl.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. In Farewell, words of Sam: PEACE OUT