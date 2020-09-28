Rustler Roundup Rodeo Results

The Rustler Rodeo Team stayed home this past weekend, producing and competing at their hometown Rustler Roundup Rodeo. Four of them made it back to the Championship round on Sunday.

Freshman Bekah Hartley of Morgan, Utah led the way finishing with a fourth place finish in the Barrel Racing. She qualified for the short round after stopping the clock at 17.93. In the short round she improved her time by .12 seconds to place fourth in the round and fourth in the average with a 35.74 on two. Shelby Weltz made her second appearance at two consecutive rodeos in the goat tying after tying her goat in 8.4 seconds which was the seventh fastest time of the long round. Her short round run didn’t go as planned and she stopped the clock in 10.0 seconds dropping her to ninth in the average.

Freshman Dustin Thompson of Soda Springs, ID led the way for the men’s team placing sixth in the Steer Wrestling. He threw his long round steer in 5.4 seconds placing sixth. He was a little slower in the short round, stopping the clock in 5.8 seconds, which was still good enough to split sixth and seventh in the round and hold his position in the average. Kaden Berger is no stranger to the short round, making it back in one of his three events at all three rodeos thus far. He tied his calf down in 11.7 seconds in the long round, bringing him back to the short round in ninth position. He missed his short round calf placing him ninth overall in the average.

“It always feels good to get our hometown rodeo behind us,” said Coach Schrock. “The team is expected to help produce it and the work generally starts a couple weeks prior and obviously peaks during the actual rodeo. They did a great job producing it and performed well in front of the hometown crowd. As a whole, they did a great job. Hats off to Bekah and Kaden, as they have both made it back to the short round at all three rodeos. This was also the second time to see Shelby and Dustin in the short round. Dustin made two nice runs on pretty tough steers, he has a winning attitude, and shows up with one hundred percent energy everyday. We will be seeing him in the winner circle in rodeos to come. Bekah and her horse, Red, are running tough, and after three rodeos the cream is starting to rise. Bekah is sitting third in the region behind former Lady Rustler, Karson Bradley, that transferred onto UW, and is sitting first in the standings.”

Up Next: The Rustlers will head to Lamar, CO on October 2-4.

Team Results at the Rustler Roundup Rodeo: