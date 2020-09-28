Drugs; DUI; Alcohol arrests over the weekend

Arrests – 9/25 to 9/28
Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.
Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.
Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication
Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24
Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.
A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol
Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23
Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.