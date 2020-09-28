Man dies in fall from horse; ATV Crash reported

From the weekend law enforcement call blotters:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported an 81-year-old Jeffrey City area man was found dead next to his horse on Saturday. The death is under investigation by the sheriffs office and the county corner. No foul play is suspected. It appears the man fell from his horse. …

A caller northeast of Riverton at Wilson Road and Highway 26/789 reported someone apparently took a chain saw to a political sign promoting Joe Biden for President and cut it down. …

The sheriff’s office reported a male patient who wrecked on an ATV along the Union Pass Road west of Dubois was evacuated by Air Ambulance on Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. The man’s condition was not reported.