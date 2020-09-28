Feb 14, 1941 – Sep 25, 2020

Lorena Kohler, 79, of Riverton passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Sage West Hospital Riverton. As were her wishes she will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.

Lorena May Watters was born on February 14, 1941 in San Diego, CA to Edward and Mary (Frazier) Watters. As a young child the family moved to Pavillion, WY where she grew up and attended grade school. She graduated from Riverton High School and went on to earn her Accounting Degree.

On July 14, 1978 she married Harvey Kohler in Riverton, WY at Hillcrest Baptist Church. They celebrated 42 years together this year.

She was a past board member for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Advertisement

Lorena became an accountant in 1979. She worked for Nucor and Eagle Bronze before starting her own businesses, Kohler Accounting and Wishing Well Jewelry and Gift Shop. She operated the accounting business for over 30 years.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting and hand sewing items, not using a machine. She liked to spend time the Casino and going to her grandkids sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Kohler; sons, Tim Brown and Mark (Lori) Kohler; daughters, Tammy (Lee) Robinson and Marcy (Randy) Whittaker; sister, Shirley (Carrol) Coster; and nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Watters; daughter, Jody Shaffer; brother, Bud Watters; and son-in-law, Charles Shaffer.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.



