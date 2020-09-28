Breaking News

Governor: Flags to Full Staff Tuesday evening

Article Updated: September 28, 2020
Flying at half staff is the new American flag at Freedom Liquors on West Main in Riverton. The Governor has ordered flags to full staff on Tuesday evening after the burial of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Don Rood-Rood Dog Productions

 Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a directive from the White House, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be returned to full staff at sunset on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

after the burial of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

